UTHSC's Center for Bleeding Disorders...

UTHSC's Center for Bleeding Disorders Growing

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: The Daily News

The University of Tennessee Health Science Center stepped up a little more than a year ago to provide a special clinic for bleeding disorders, but has now turned that into a comprehensive center that provides life-changing treatment for those in the Mid-South afflicted with these disorders. Dr. Sandeep Rajan, medical director of the Hemophilia and Thrombosis Treatment Center established in East Memphis by University of Tennessee Health Science Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Memphis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Pony 1 hr Molly 1
Strip Clubs in Memphis (Jan '09) 1 hr Molly 194
Sam Hill 2 hr Dan 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 17 hr bayonne nj 21,037
Memphis street outlaws 23 hr john 9
Memphis gangs (Oct '16) Mon Defeat Maxine Wat... 5
lynching of Ell Persons Sun guest 1
See all Memphis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Memphis Forum Now

Memphis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Memphis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Microsoft
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Memphis, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,383 • Total comments across all topics: 281,226,685

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC