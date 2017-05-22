UTHSC's Center for Bleeding Disorders Growing

The University of Tennessee Health Science Center stepped up a little more than a year ago to provide a special clinic for bleeding disorders, but has now turned that into a comprehensive center that provides life-changing treatment for those in the Mid-South afflicted with these disorders. Dr. Sandeep Rajan, medical director of the Hemophilia and Thrombosis Treatment Center established in East Memphis by University of Tennessee Health Science Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.