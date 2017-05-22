Trucking Companies Say Additional Fue...

Trucking Companies Say Additional Fuel Costs Worth It for Improved Infrastructure

Donnie Caldwell figures that the increase in the state gas tax that will begin this summer will cost his company more than $315,000 a year. Caldwell is the chief operating officer for Ozark Motor Lines, one of the largest trucking companies in Memphis with about 740 tractor-trailers.

