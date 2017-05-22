Trucking Companies Say Additional Fuel Costs Worth It for Improved Infrastructure
Donnie Caldwell figures that the increase in the state gas tax that will begin this summer will cost his company more than $315,000 a year. Caldwell is the chief operating officer for Ozark Motor Lines, one of the largest trucking companies in Memphis with about 740 tractor-trailers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Memphis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Memphis street outlaws
|44 min
|john
|9
|Memphis gangs (Oct '16)
|8 hr
|Defeat Maxine Wat...
|5
|lynching of Ell Persons
|20 hr
|guest
|1
|Allergy Sufferers
|21 hr
|Sneezy
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|Ebby Steppach
|21,035
|Strip Clubs in Memphis (Jan '09)
|May 18
|sugar
|193
|dog food (Feb '15)
|May 17
|Say watt
|26
Find what you want!
Search Memphis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC