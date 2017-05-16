TN Shakespeare Company Stages the Comedy of Errors 6/8-18
Tennessee Shakespeare Company, in partnership with the University of Memphis' Department of Theatre & Dance, presents William Shakespeare's madcap, joyous The Comedy of Errors on the U of M's Theatre Mainstage from June 8-18. Featuring a professional cast of actor-musicians and directed by Shakespeare & Company co-founder Tony Simotes, the production sets Shakespeare's shortest, wildest play in the exotic and dangerous Greece of 1600.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Memphis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dog food (Feb '15)
|7 hr
|Say watt
|26
|suboxone. (Feb '15)
|7 hr
|Say watt
|13
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|18 hr
|LibHater
|21,030
|MNDC post office (May '14)
|Tue
|billy bud lite
|7
|Laycook products
|Tue
|Justme
|1
|Vice Lords feel squeeze of arrests (Jul '06)
|Tue
|Mlk
|374
|Memphis gangs (Oct '16)
|Tue
|Mlk
|4
Find what you want!
Search Memphis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC