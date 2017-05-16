TN Shakespeare Company Stages the Comedy of Errors 6/8-18

Tennessee Shakespeare Company, in partnership with the University of Memphis' Department of Theatre & Dance, presents William Shakespeare's madcap, joyous The Comedy of Errors on the U of M's Theatre Mainstage from June 8-18. Featuring a professional cast of actor-musicians and directed by Shakespeare & Company co-founder Tony Simotes, the production sets Shakespeare's shortest, wildest play in the exotic and dangerous Greece of 1600.

