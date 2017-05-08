The Strand to host an evening with Jim Lauderdale

Two-time Grammy-winning singer and master songwriter Jim Lauderdale is both a "songwriter's songwriter," who's written/co-written many modern classics for iconic artists, as well as an intuitive sideman, who's enhanced the music of a bevy of esteemed musicians. He will bringing his Americana sounds to the intimate Strand theater, 38 N. Main St. in Waynesville, on Saturday, May 6. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. As a solo artist, since 1986 up until now, he's created a body work spanning 28 albums of imaginative roots music, encompassing country, bluegrass, soul, R&B and rock.

