Snapshot: A Fresh Look at Old Zinnie's

In her monthly illustration of Memphis life for The Daily News, artist Martha Kelly sketches Zinnie's, a Midtown institution located at Madison Avenue and Belvedere Boulevard. Many locals refer to the bar/restaurant as Old Zinnie's; the newer Zinnie's East that opened nearby closed in early 2011.

