Snapshot: A Fresh Look at Old Zinnie's
In her monthly illustration of Memphis life for The Daily News, artist Martha Kelly sketches Zinnie's, a Midtown institution located at Madison Avenue and Belvedere Boulevard. Many locals refer to the bar/restaurant as Old Zinnie's; the newer Zinnie's East that opened nearby closed in early 2011.
Memphis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,997
|Riverboat place by bass pro
|May 2
|Memphrica Queen
|1
|What Happened to Holiday Golf Club?
|May 1
|In the OB
|2
|Murder back in the 70s (Jul '07)
|Apr 30
|Corinth Newbie
|244
|suboxone. (Feb '15)
|Apr 28
|G Washington Farter
|12
|Memphis Night Life 80s (Jun '11)
|Apr 28
|Bowchicka
|123
|dog food (Feb '15)
|Apr 28
|Imfromnolabb
|25
