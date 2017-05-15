services, singings, & revivals
Special Services Cave Springs Baptist Church Homecoming May 14 Homecoming services at Cave Springs Baptist Church will be Sunday, May 14. The Russell Trio from Lexington will be singing at 10:30 a.m. followed with preaching by Pastor Ronnie Geary. Luch will follow.
