ServiceMaster's New HQ Taking Shape
About this time last year, there was a lot of uncertainty surrounding ServiceMaster's relocation. So when the company announced it would convert the long-vacant Peabody Place Mall into its new corporate headquarters, it sent a clear signal that, in terms of development, anything is possible these days in the Bluff City.
