RENT 20th Anniversary Tour to Bring L...

RENT 20th Anniversary Tour to Bring La Vie Boheme to Memphis

The RENT 20th Anniversary Tour will play at the Orpheum Theatre in Memphis, TN for a limited engagement June 16-18, 2017. Tickets are on sale now and available at the Orpheum box office , Ticketmaster, by visiting www.orpheum-memphis.com or by calling 901.525.3000.

