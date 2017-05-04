Raleigh Springs Town Center 'On Track...

Raleigh Springs Town Center 'On Track and On Budget' as Mall is Razed

It's the end of an era with the final demolition of Raleigh Springs Mall underway, and city and community leaders hope it's the beginning of a brighter future with the much-anticipated Raleigh Springs Town Center set to rise in its place. After years of legal wrangling and delays, the project is "right on track," said Memphis City Council member Bill Morrison , who grew up in Raleigh in the mall's heyday.

