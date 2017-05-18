Present Day Issues Surface in Centennial of Persons Lynching

LAURA WILFONG MILLER, LEFT, A DESCENDANT OF ANTOINETTE RAPPEL, AND MICHELE LISA WHITNEY, A DESCENDANT OF ELL PERSONS, ATTENDED THE SUNDAY PRAYER SERVICE MARKING THE CENTENNTIAL OF THE LYNCHING OF ELL PERSONS. The interfaith prayer ceremony Sunday, May 21, marking the centennial of the lynching of Ell Persons included several mentions of the removal of Confederate monuments in the last month in New Orleans.

