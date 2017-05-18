Present Day Issues Surface in Centennial of Persons Lynching
LAURA WILFONG MILLER, LEFT, A DESCENDANT OF ANTOINETTE RAPPEL, AND MICHELE LISA WHITNEY, A DESCENDANT OF ELL PERSONS, ATTENDED THE SUNDAY PRAYER SERVICE MARKING THE CENTENNTIAL OF THE LYNCHING OF ELL PERSONS. The interfaith prayer ceremony Sunday, May 21, marking the centennial of the lynching of Ell Persons included several mentions of the removal of Confederate monuments in the last month in New Orleans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.
Add your comments below
Memphis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lynching of Ell Persons
|1 hr
|guest
|1
|Allergy Sufferers
|1 hr
|Sneezy
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|Ebby Steppach
|21,036
|Strip Clubs in Memphis (Jan '09)
|May 18
|sugar
|193
|dog food (Feb '15)
|May 17
|Say watt
|26
|suboxone. (Feb '15)
|May 17
|Say watt
|13
|MNDC post office (May '14)
|May 16
|billy bud lite
|7
Find what you want!
Search Memphis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC