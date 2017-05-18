Present Day Issues Surface in Centenn...

Present Day Issues Surface in Centennial of Persons Lynching

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Daily News

LAURA WILFONG MILLER, LEFT, A DESCENDANT OF ANTOINETTE RAPPEL, AND MICHELE LISA WHITNEY, A DESCENDANT OF ELL PERSONS, ATTENDED THE SUNDAY PRAYER SERVICE MARKING THE CENTENNTIAL OF THE LYNCHING OF ELL PERSONS. The interfaith prayer ceremony Sunday, May 21, marking the centennial of the lynching of Ell Persons included several mentions of the removal of Confederate monuments in the last month in New Orleans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Memphis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
lynching of Ell Persons 1 hr guest 1
Allergy Sufferers 1 hr Sneezy 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Sat Ebby Steppach 21,036
Strip Clubs in Memphis (Jan '09) May 18 sugar 193
dog food (Feb '15) May 17 Say watt 26
suboxone. (Feb '15) May 17 Say watt 13
MNDC post office (May '14) May 16 billy bud lite 7
See all Memphis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Memphis Forum Now

Memphis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Memphis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Memphis, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,687 • Total comments across all topics: 281,184,275

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC