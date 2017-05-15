Patton & Taylor to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award
In 1967, the Vietnam War was in full effect, the Green Bay Packers won the first ever Super Bowl and two employees of Joyner, Heard & Jones Realtors in Memphis had the idea to start their own company. Over the past 50 years, Clyde Patton and Bruce Taylor have taken on many significant and interesting projects, including the 35-acre lake behind their Germantown office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.
Add your comments below
Memphis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Tony Estrada
|21,025
|Franklin Graham Crusade, Teachers Of False Doct...
|5 hr
|UhUm
|6
|MNDC post office (May '14)
|14 hr
|tal2685
|6
|judges daryle colson,amy hollollars give kids m...
|23 hr
|CORRUPT
|1
|Memphis Zoo
|Sat
|Erfie fatcock
|6
|Looking for a lost friend of mine, Name is Ric...
|Sat
|motocrosskx47
|1
|Murder back in the 70s (Jul '07)
|May 13
|Gail Zettler
|245
Find what you want!
Search Memphis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC