Patton & Taylor to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award

In 1967, the Vietnam War was in full effect, the Green Bay Packers won the first ever Super Bowl and two employees of Joyner, Heard & Jones Realtors in Memphis had the idea to start their own company. Over the past 50 years, Clyde Patton and Bruce Taylor have taken on many significant and interesting projects, including the 35-acre lake behind their Germantown office.

