NouriTech, Cargill Awarded Tax Incentives for Memphis Facilities
Two President's Island manufacturing operations, NouriTech's new gas fermentation facility and Cargill's corn mill, were awarded a pair of PILOTs from the Economic Development Growth Engine for Memphis and Shelby County. NouriTech was awarded a 12-year Jobs PILOT that will allow the company to invest $120 million into a new facility at 2330 Buoy St ., which will produce a sustainable source of protein primarily used for fish feed.
