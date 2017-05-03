New York Firm Pays $23M for 3 Germantown Hotels

AR Global Investments, a New York-based asset management firm, has purchased a trio of Germantown hotels for a combined $23 million from Austin, Texas-based Summit Hotel Properties, according to three warranty deeds filed with the Shelby County Register of Deeds on April 28. In the most expensive of the three acquisitions, AR Global, doing business as HIT SMT CY Owner, paid $10.7 million for the 90-room Courtyard by Marriott at 7750 Wolf River Blvd. in Germantown. The hotel, which was built in 1997, sits on 2.7 acres on the north side of Wolf River Boulevard east of Germantown Road, and the Shelby County Assessor's 2017 appraisal is $5.2 million.

