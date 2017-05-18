New Recovery Residence for Women Opens
A two-story house sitting at 309 N. Bellevue Blvd will now serve as a residence for recovering women in Memphis. Grace House of Memphis, a non-profit recovery program located in midtown, cut the ribbon on the residence today, May 18, making it the "last step" house of its trifold program.
