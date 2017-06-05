Musicians, Murder, & Safer Streets

Musicians, Murder, & Safer Streets

Thursday May 25 Read more: The Memphis Flyer

A recovery fund for local sound engineer Alyssa Moore was established quickly last week in the wake of the fiery suicide of her former boyfriend. On May 13th, Jared McLemore lit himself on fire and ran into Murphy's in Midtown where Moore was working.

