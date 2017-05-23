Medical District Apartments Sell for ...

Medical District Apartments Sell for $5.2 Million

1 hr ago Read more: The Daily News

A medical district apartment switches hands in a multimillion-dollar deal, a Downtown developer plans an apartment complex near FedExForum, and a California investor buys a local industrial portfolio. Details in this week's Real Estate Recap... In conjunction with the purchase, Rick Wood and Jon Van Hoozer of Financial Federal Bank arranged $4.5 million in acquisition financing for the property.

