Medical District Apartments Sell for $5.2 Million
A medical district apartment switches hands in a multimillion-dollar deal, a Downtown developer plans an apartment complex near FedExForum, and a California investor buys a local industrial portfolio. Details in this week's Real Estate Recap... In conjunction with the purchase, Rick Wood and Jon Van Hoozer of Financial Federal Bank arranged $4.5 million in acquisition financing for the property.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.
Add your comments below
Memphis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Get Real
|21,041
|The Pony
|Tue
|Molly
|1
|Strip Clubs in Memphis (Jan '09)
|Tue
|Molly
|194
|Memphis street outlaws
|May 22
|john
|9
|Memphis gangs (Oct '16)
|May 22
|Defeat Maxine Wat...
|5
|lynching of Ell Persons
|May 21
|guest
|1
|Allergy Sufferers
|May 21
|Sneezy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Memphis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC