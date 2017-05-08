Majestic Owners Plan New Concept for Beale Street Landing
The Riverfront Bar & Grill, the restaurant at Beale Street Landing, will be transformed next month into The Front Porch, a new, pop-up concept from the owners of The Majestic Grille. Deni and Patrick Reilly, owners of the Majestic, announced the five-month agreement with the Riverfront Development Corp. during a meeting Monday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Memphis Flyer.
