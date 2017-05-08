Majestic Owners Plan New Concept for ...

Majestic Owners Plan New Concept for Beale Street Landing

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 8 Read more: The Memphis Flyer

The Riverfront Bar & Grill, the restaurant at Beale Street Landing, will be transformed next month into The Front Porch, a new, pop-up concept from the owners of The Majestic Grille. Deni and Patrick Reilly, owners of the Majestic, announced the five-month agreement with the Riverfront Development Corp. during a meeting Monday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Memphis Flyer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Memphis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 36 min new jersey 21,021
Sick Of Black People and Crime 12 hr melissa 3
gameday unpires 21 hr Sweating the Smal... 2
Memphis street outlaws Mon Airborne 7
Memphis Zoo May 7 duffery 4
ATC Fitness is the worse (Dec '15) May 7 duffery 12
Does anyone Remember Dr. Gary Leventhal (german... (Mar '10) May 6 Michelle newcomb 7
See all Memphis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Memphis Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Shelby County was issued at May 10 at 9:43PM CDT

Memphis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Memphis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Memphis, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,085 • Total comments across all topics: 280,931,103

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC