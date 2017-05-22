Last Word: Minority Business Mic Drop, Truckers & Taxes and Confederate Statues
Quite the buzz around the minority business discussion on "Behind The Headlines" notably the progress report from Greater Memphis Chamber board chair Carolyn Hardy about what's working and, more to the point, what is not working . In Hardy's view that would be general minority business goals that she said amount to black-owned businesses being left out some three years into the renewed push for minority business growth in government contracts and private business-to-business contracts.
