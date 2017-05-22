Last Word: Minority Business Mic Drop...

Last Word: Minority Business Mic Drop, Truckers & Taxes and Confederate Statues

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: The Daily News

Quite the buzz around the minority business discussion on "Behind The Headlines" notably the progress report from Greater Memphis Chamber board chair Carolyn Hardy about what's working and, more to the point, what is not working . In Hardy's view that would be general minority business goals that she said amount to black-owned businesses being left out some three years into the renewed push for minority business growth in government contracts and private business-to-business contracts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Memphis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 52 min bayonne nj 21,037
Memphis street outlaws 6 hr john 9
Memphis gangs (Oct '16) 14 hr Defeat Maxine Wat... 5
lynching of Ell Persons Sun guest 1
Allergy Sufferers Sun Sneezy 1
Strip Clubs in Memphis (Jan '09) May 18 sugar 193
dog food (Feb '15) May 17 Say watt 26
See all Memphis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Memphis Forum Now

Memphis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Memphis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Memphis, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,389 • Total comments across all topics: 281,210,039

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC