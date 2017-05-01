Last Word: DNA Unit Trouble, 100 Year...

Last Word: DNA Unit Trouble, 100 Years After Ell Persons and Gas Tax Hike Redux

The suspension of Ouita Knowlton , the Memphis Police detective overseeing the MPD's DNA Unit, appears to involve more than alleged violations of police policies. The unit oversees testing and processing of all current rape kits and those left unprocessed for decades that the city is currently working its way through five years after the admission.

