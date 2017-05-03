JJ Grey And Mofro Play At Track 29 Friday
JJ Grey and Mofro will be back in the Scenic City on Friday. The show starts at 8 p.m., with doors opening at 7 p.m., at Track 29. Tickets are still available through the venue's website at: http://track29.co/event.cfm?id=257396&cart .
