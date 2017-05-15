Innova, AgLaunch Partner On New Innov...

Innova, AgLaunch Partner On New Innovation Fund

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: The Daily News

The venture capital firm Innova Memphis will include the venture development organization and accelerator AgLaunch in a new $31 million agriculture innovation fund. The fund, which is Innova's fourth since it was founded 10 years ago by Memphis Bioworks, is certified and licensed by the USDA's Rural Business Investment Program as a rural business investment company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Memphis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 8 hr Toms river nj 21,029
MNDC post office (May '14) 13 hr billy bud lite 7
Laycook products 14 hr Justme 1
News Vice Lords feel squeeze of arrests (Jul '06) 17 hr Mlk 374
Memphis gangs (Oct '16) 17 hr Mlk 4
attention bi black guys 17 hr itsamystery 2
Franklin Graham Crusade, Teachers Of False Doct... Mon UhUm 6
See all Memphis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Memphis Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Shelby County was issued at May 16 at 8:13PM CDT

Memphis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Memphis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Memphis, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,602 • Total comments across all topics: 281,069,099

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC