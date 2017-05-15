Innova, AgLaunch Partner On New Innovation Fund
The venture capital firm Innova Memphis will include the venture development organization and accelerator AgLaunch in a new $31 million agriculture innovation fund. The fund, which is Innova's fourth since it was founded 10 years ago by Memphis Bioworks, is certified and licensed by the USDA's Rural Business Investment Program as a rural business investment company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.
Add your comments below
Memphis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Toms river nj
|21,029
|MNDC post office (May '14)
|13 hr
|billy bud lite
|7
|Laycook products
|14 hr
|Justme
|1
|Vice Lords feel squeeze of arrests (Jul '06)
|17 hr
|Mlk
|374
|Memphis gangs (Oct '16)
|17 hr
|Mlk
|4
|attention bi black guys
|17 hr
|itsamystery
|2
|Franklin Graham Crusade, Teachers Of False Doct...
|Mon
|UhUm
|6
Find what you want!
Search Memphis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC