IMPROVE Act Addresses Backlogged Shelby County Projects

Billed as a "once-in-a-generation" opportunity to increase state funding to address a backlog of roadway improvement projects in Tennessee, the recently passed IMPROVE Act is one of Gov. Bill Haslam's signature pieces of legislation. The transportation plan, which includes the state's first gas tax hike in 30 years, looks to use the additional funding to tackle nearly 1,000 road and bridge projects across every county in Tennessee.

