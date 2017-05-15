IDI Adding Two Spec Buildings Totaling Nearly 2 Million Square Feet
IDI Gazeley, Memphis' leading industrial developer, has announced it will be adding two new buildings totally nearly 2 million square feet to its Crossroads Distribution Center in Olive Branch. Construction is already underway on the 829,920-square-foot Building I, with a November 2017 expected completion date.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.
Add your comments below
Memphis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MNDC post office (May '14)
|4 hr
|billy bud lite
|7
|Laycook products
|5 hr
|Justme
|1
|Vice Lords feel squeeze of arrests (Jul '06)
|7 hr
|Mlk
|374
|Memphis gangs (Oct '16)
|7 hr
|Mlk
|4
|attention bi black guys
|8 hr
|itsamystery
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|18 hr
|Toms river nj
|21,028
|Franklin Graham Crusade, Teachers Of False Doct...
|Mon
|UhUm
|6
Find what you want!
Search Memphis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC