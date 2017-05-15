IDI Adding Two Spec Buildings Totalin...

IDI Adding Two Spec Buildings Totaling Nearly 2 Million Square Feet

43 min ago Read more: The Daily News

IDI Gazeley, Memphis' leading industrial developer, has announced it will be adding two new buildings totally nearly 2 million square feet to its Crossroads Distribution Center in Olive Branch. Construction is already underway on the 829,920-square-foot Building I, with a November 2017 expected completion date.

