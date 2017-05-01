Groups Prepare for Persons' Lynching Centennial
When a pair of new historical markers on Summer Avenue are unveiled later this month, it will be the latest milestone in current discussions about what happened long ago in Memphis. A coalition of groups including the Lynching Sites Project are urging a large turnout for this month's centennial of the 1917 lynching of Ell Persons at the site of the murder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.
