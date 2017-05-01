Groups Prepare for Persons' Lynching ...

Groups Prepare for Persons' Lynching Centennial

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: The Daily News

When a pair of new historical markers on Summer Avenue are unveiled later this month, it will be the latest milestone in current discussions about what happened long ago in Memphis. A coalition of groups including the Lynching Sites Project are urging a large turnout for this month's centennial of the 1917 lynching of Ell Persons at the site of the murder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Memphis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sugar daddy 48 min guest 1
What Happened to Holiday Golf Club? 2 hr In the OB 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 10 hr Truth 20,989
Murder back in the 70s (Jul '07) Sun Corinth Newbie 244
suboxone. (Feb '15) Fri G Washington Farter 12
Memphis Night Life 80s (Jun '11) Fri Bowchicka 123
dog food (Feb '15) Fri Imfromnolabb 25
See all Memphis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Memphis Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Shelby County was issued at May 01 at 12:16PM CDT

Memphis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Memphis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Memphis, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,797 • Total comments across all topics: 280,700,635

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC