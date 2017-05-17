Fresh Market Updates Memphis-Area Stores
The Fresh Market has unveiled a new look and shopping experience at its Memphis-area stores, part of changes the brand is rolling out company-wide through 2018. The Fresh Market has rolled out a new look and experience at its Memphis-area stores, part of changes the brand is rolling out across the country.
