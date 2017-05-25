Flintco Files $25M Permit For Service...

Flintco Files $25M Permit For ServiceMaster's HQ

Contractor Flintco LLC has filed a $25 million building permit application for tenant infill at ServiceMaster's new headquarters Downtown. The permit is the latest step in the Memphis-based company's plan to relocate its headquarters into the former Peabody Place Mall.

