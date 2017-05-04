FBI report finds officers a de-policinga as anti-cop hostility becomes a new norma

Protesters with the Black Lives Matter movement argue with police to let them walk down the sidewalk during a rally outside Graceland on Elvis Presley Blvd Tuesday afternoon, July 12, 2016 in Memphis, Tenn. Dozens of protesters associated with the ... more > An unclassified FBI study on last year's cop-killing spree found officers are "de-policing" amid concerns that anti-police defiance fueled in part by movements like Black Lives Matter has become the "new norm."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.