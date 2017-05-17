Faropoint Acquires Massive Industrial...

Faropoint Acquires Massive Industrial Portfolio for $33.1M

Looking to continue its recent trend of bullish activity in the Memphis market, Faropoint Ventures has acquired a 1.1-million-square-foot industrial portfolio for $33.1 million. Find out more in this week's Real Estate Recap... Looking to continue its recent trend of bullish activity in the Memphis market, Faropoint Ventures has acquired a 1.1-million-square-foot industrial portfolio for $33.1 million.

