Elvisa private jet being auctioned after 30 years on a runway in Roswell, New Mexico

It won't fit in a garage, but that likely won't stop Elvis Presley fans from trying to get their hands on one of the largest mementos credited to the King of Rock 'n' Roll: His long "lost" private jet. Presley's 1962 red Lockheed JetStar will be sold to the highest bidder on May 27. The starting bid is $10,000 and it already has one bidder.

