Downtown theater to show cult horror ...

Downtown theater to show cult horror classics

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: Rocky Mount Telegram

Arkham Comix, Koi Pond Brewing Co., Angelo's Pizza of Rocky Mount, Modern Electric Tattoo, RedPhish Music, Hwy 55 Burgers Shakes & Fries, Rocky City Powersports, The Barber Room and Digital Repair LLC, will host a small screen of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" with a special pre-presentation of "American Werewolf in London" on Friday at the Booker T. Theatre at 170 E. Thomas St. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. with the first of the double feature movies starting at 7:30 p.m. Bill Young, co-owner of Arkham Comix, spearheaded the idea to bring the two cult classic films to the theater. Young, who grew up in Memphis, Tenn., said his hometown had similar issues happening in Rocky Mount.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Memphis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Toms river nj 21,031
Strip Clubs in Memphis (Jan '09) 4 hr sugar 193
dog food (Feb '15) Wed Say watt 26
suboxone. (Feb '15) Wed Say watt 13
MNDC post office (May '14) May 16 billy bud lite 7
Laycook products May 16 Justme 1
News Vice Lords feel squeeze of arrests (Jul '06) May 16 Mlk 374
See all Memphis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Memphis Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Shelby County was issued at May 18 at 10:41AM CDT

Memphis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Memphis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Memphis, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,601 • Total comments across all topics: 281,110,007

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC