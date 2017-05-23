Council Sets Stage for City Employee Pay Raises
Memphis City Council members approved Tuesday, May 23, a 1 percent across-the-board pay raise for all city employees setting the stage for a final vote on budget matters at the June 6 council session. The Memphis City Council is on track to end budget season June 6 after putting in place an across-the-board pay raise of 1 percent for all city employees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.
Add your comments below
Memphis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Pony
|Tue
|Molly
|1
|Strip Clubs in Memphis (Jan '09)
|Tue
|Molly
|194
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|bayonne nj
|21,037
|Memphis street outlaws
|Mon
|john
|9
|Memphis gangs (Oct '16)
|Mon
|Defeat Maxine Wat...
|5
|lynching of Ell Persons
|Sun
|guest
|1
|Allergy Sufferers
|Sun
|Sneezy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Memphis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC