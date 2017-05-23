Council Sets Stage for City Employee ...

Council Sets Stage for City Employee Pay Raises

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Daily News

Memphis City Council members approved Tuesday, May 23, a 1 percent across-the-board pay raise for all city employees setting the stage for a final vote on budget matters at the June 6 council session. The Memphis City Council is on track to end budget season June 6 after putting in place an across-the-board pay raise of 1 percent for all city employees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Memphis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Pony Tue Molly 1
Strip Clubs in Memphis (Jan '09) Tue Molly 194
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon bayonne nj 21,037
Memphis street outlaws Mon john 9
Memphis gangs (Oct '16) Mon Defeat Maxine Wat... 5
lynching of Ell Persons Sun guest 1
Allergy Sufferers Sun Sneezy 1
See all Memphis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Memphis Forum Now

Memphis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Memphis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Microsoft
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. China
  5. Iran
 

Memphis, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,867 • Total comments across all topics: 281,250,930

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC