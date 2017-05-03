Council Moves to Operating Budget Examination
Memphis City Council members open budget hearings Thursday, May 5, on Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland 's $680 million operating budget proposal for the fiscal year that begins July 1. If the council budget committee discussions during two days of hearings on Strickland's smaller $158.9 million capital budget are any indication, there will continue to be questions about Strickland's priorities. The capital budget discussions included long-held concerns by some on the council about whether those not living in Memphis should pay more to use city facilities in this case the Memphis Zoo.
