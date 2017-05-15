Corky's Targets Millennials With Store Upgrades, UberEATS
Corky's has renovated its flagship restaurant at 5259 Poplar Ave., part of a series of remodels and updates it's undertaking at several area locations. To do that, the company is making what co-owner Barry Pelts estimates is a six-figure investment in renovations for its Memphis-area eateries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.
Add your comments below
Memphis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|36 min
|LibHater
|21,030
|MNDC post office (May '14)
|17 hr
|billy bud lite
|7
|Laycook products
|19 hr
|Justme
|1
|Vice Lords feel squeeze of arrests (Jul '06)
|21 hr
|Mlk
|374
|Memphis gangs (Oct '16)
|21 hr
|Mlk
|4
|attention bi black guys
|21 hr
|itsamystery
|2
|Franklin Graham Crusade, Teachers Of False Doct...
|Mon
|UhUm
|6
Find what you want!
Search Memphis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC