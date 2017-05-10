Clark Tower Wraps Up $8 Million Renov...

Clark Tower Wraps Up $8 Million Renovation

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Daily News

Commercial real estate firm Colliers International has announced the owner of Clark Tower, In-Rel Properties, has finished an $8 million renovation of the iconic East Memphis office building. Details on that and other top deals in this week's Real Estate Recap... Commercial real estate firm Colliers International has announced the owner of Clark Tower, In-Rel Properties, has finished an $8 million renovation of the iconic East Memphis office building.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Memphis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
gameday unpires 6 hr Sweating the Smal... 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 8 hr Fitus T Bluster 21,017
Memphis street outlaws Mon Airborne 7
Memphis Zoo May 7 duffery 4
ATC Fitness is the worse (Dec '15) May 7 duffery 12
Sick Of Black People and Crime May 7 lol 2
Does anyone Remember Dr. Gary Leventhal (german... (Mar '10) May 6 Michelle newcomb 7
See all Memphis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Memphis Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Shelby County was issued at May 10 at 12:10PM CDT

Memphis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Memphis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
 

Memphis, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,100 • Total comments across all topics: 280,915,946

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC