Biking and Pedestrian Spaces Unveiled for Downtown
A corridor colored with public artwork housing protected bike lanes, pedestrian plazas, sidewalk cafes, and pop-up retailers will make its way downtown in June, as a part of the Great Streets Pilot Project. The City's Department of Engineering and the UrbanArt Commission unveiled the plans to the public and looked for feedback yesterday, May 2, at a public meeting.
