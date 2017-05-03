Biking and Pedestrian Spaces Unveiled...

Biking and Pedestrian Spaces Unveiled for Downtown

Wednesday May 3 Read more: The Memphis Flyer

A corridor colored with public artwork housing protected bike lanes, pedestrian plazas, sidewalk cafes, and pop-up retailers will make its way downtown in June, as a part of the Great Streets Pilot Project. The City's Department of Engineering and the UrbanArt Commission unveiled the plans to the public and looked for feedback yesterday, May 2, at a public meeting.

