Air Force veteran killed trying to pr...

Air Force veteran killed trying to protect woman in Memphis

There are 1 comment on the Stars and Stripes story from Wednesday, titled Air Force veteran killed trying to protect woman in Memphis. In it, Stars and Stripes reports that:

Family members and friends of Devin Wilson gathered in front of the family home in southeast Memphis on Tuesday for a candlelight vigil to remember the man who police say was fatally shot this weekend while trying to protect a woman being assaulted at an IHOP. Wilson, 27, had graduated from Sheffield High School and had joined the Air Force at age 17, said his mother, Katina Rounds.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Army Vet

Lubbock, TX

#1 Wednesday
so sorry........
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Memphis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr Toms river nj 21,031
Strip Clubs in Memphis (Jan '09) 9 hr sugar 193
dog food (Feb '15) Wed Say watt 26
suboxone. (Feb '15) Wed Say watt 13
MNDC post office (May '14) May 16 billy bud lite 7
Laycook products May 16 Justme 1
News Vice Lords feel squeeze of arrests (Jul '06) May 16 Mlk 374
See all Memphis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Memphis Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Shelby County was issued at May 18 at 8:17PM CDT

Memphis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Memphis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Microsoft
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
 

Memphis, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,245 • Total comments across all topics: 281,114,562

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC