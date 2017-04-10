Woman killed same day she received Order of Protection against husband
A Memphis mother of five was shot and killed the same day as filing an Order of Protection against her husband. Family members said Lisa Peoples was shot and killed on Kings Arms Street, near Fox Meadows, around 9 p.m. Monday.
