'Victim or Villain' Talk Back to Address Racism After Rasheeda Speaking at Theatre Memphis

A "talk back" will be held Thursday, April 20, 2017, around 9:15pm after the performance of Rasheeda Speaking, a shocking dark comedy running at Theatre Memphis in the Next Stage through April 23, 2017. The tense workplace thriller examines the realities of office politics when two female co-workers, one black, one white, are driven apart by the implications and leading suggestions of their boss.

