Summer Pop-Up Park Planned for Riverfront
Following the popularity of this past winter's Fourth Bluff Ice Rink, organizers announced they will launch a new temporary public gathering and recreation space at Mississippi River Park this summer. Dubbed RiverPlay, the vernal pop-up park will run from early May through August, with installation set to begin April 22 when portions of Riverside Drive will close for the Memphis In May events at Tom Lee Park .
