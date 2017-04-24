Sprouts Opens in East Memphis July 12, Looks to Hire More Than 100

Sprouts Farmers Market is close to finishing construction on its new East Memphis location on South Perkins Road and is looking to hire more than 100 full- and part-time positions before the store's scheduled opening July 12. This will be the fifth Sprouts store in Tennessee. The 28,000-square-foot store at 576 S. Perkins Road is a former Kroger location.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.