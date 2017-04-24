Sprouts Opens in East Memphis July 12...

Sprouts Opens in East Memphis July 12, Looks to Hire More Than 100

15 min ago Read more: The Daily News

Sprouts Farmers Market is close to finishing construction on its new East Memphis location on South Perkins Road and is looking to hire more than 100 full- and part-time positions before the store's scheduled opening July 12. This will be the fifth Sprouts store in Tennessee. The 28,000-square-foot store at 576 S. Perkins Road is a former Kroger location.

