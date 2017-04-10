Shops of Wolflake Near Wolfchase Sell...

Shops of Wolflake Near Wolfchase Sells for $4.8M

A Germantown Parkway shopping center near Wolfchase Galleria has switched hands for nearly $5 million, according to a warranty deed filed with the Shelby County Register of Deeds March 31. Called the Shops of Wolflake, the Bartlett retail center is located between St. Francis Hospital-Bartlett and the Wolfchase mall and is anchored by Eat Well Sushi and Grill. According to the deed, Faropoint Ventures LLC, an investment company doing business as Wolflake Retail Center LLC, sold the property to WFL Retail LLC, a local investment group, for $4.8 million.

