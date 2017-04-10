Shops of Wolflake Near Wolfchase Sells for $4.8M
A Germantown Parkway shopping center near Wolfchase Galleria has switched hands for nearly $5 million, according to a warranty deed filed with the Shelby County Register of Deeds March 31. Called the Shops of Wolflake, the Bartlett retail center is located between St. Francis Hospital-Bartlett and the Wolfchase mall and is anchored by Eat Well Sushi and Grill. According to the deed, Faropoint Ventures LLC, an investment company doing business as Wolflake Retail Center LLC, sold the property to WFL Retail LLC, a local investment group, for $4.8 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.
Add your comments below
Memphis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Haley
|20,949
|Bass Pro Pyramid
|19 hr
|zack
|8
|shelby county juvenile court; andrew fleming (May '10)
|Tue
|Drolex
|15
|Gregg Drew Bank Robber Poplar Lounge (Apr '11)
|Sun
|Dickwad
|13
|Memphis Night Life 80s (Jun '11)
|Apr 9
|Jimmy lawler
|119
|Southwind Animal Hospital Memphis Reviews
|Apr 8
|Southwind Animal ...
|7
|History of Memphis Wrestling
|Apr 8
|Fred
|12
Find what you want!
Search Memphis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC