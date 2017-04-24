Railgarten's Case Delayed; Will Go before City Council
After a more than four hour meeting, the Shelby County Board of Adjustment voted to delay Railgarten's request to reopen portions its multi-parcel Midtown outdoor entertainment venue, leaving only 2158 Central Ave . and the bottom floor of 2166 Central Ave .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Memphis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who boo boo daddy
|11 hr
|Boo boo
|1
|POS doc in Methodist Germantown
|14 hr
|F Willie
|4
|Memphis Police Wage War On Gangs (Mar '06)
|Apr 24
|Now chicks bow wow
|206
|2 white boys murdered on east Yates last year 1... (Jun '13)
|Apr 23
|anonymefriend
|41
|Memphis Night Life 80s (Jun '11)
|Apr 22
|dmob
|122
|Does anyone remember Holly Hills Country Club .... (Mar '10)
|Apr 21
|blueferg
|20
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Apr 21
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,971
Find what you want!
Search Memphis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC