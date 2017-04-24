Railgarten's Case Delayed; Will Go be...

Railgarten's Case Delayed; Will Go before City Council

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Daily News

After a more than four hour meeting, the Shelby County Board of Adjustment voted to delay Railgarten's request to reopen portions its multi-parcel Midtown outdoor entertainment venue, leaving only 2158 Central Ave . and the bottom floor of 2166 Central Ave .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Memphis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who boo boo daddy 11 hr Boo boo 1
POS doc in Methodist Germantown 14 hr F Willie 4
News Memphis Police Wage War On Gangs (Mar '06) Apr 24 Now chicks bow wow 206
2 white boys murdered on east Yates last year 1... (Jun '13) Apr 23 anonymefriend 41
Memphis Night Life 80s (Jun '11) Apr 22 dmob 122
Does anyone remember Holly Hills Country Club .... (Mar '10) Apr 21 blueferg 20
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Apr 21 Fitus T Bluster 20,971
See all Memphis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Memphis Forum Now

Memphis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Memphis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Memphis, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,459 • Total comments across all topics: 280,586,760

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC