Playhouse on the Square presents Million Dollar Quartet

Playhouse on the Square presents Million Dollar Quartet

Tuesday

Million Dollar Quartet is coming home! Bringing to life one of the most iconic moments in Memphis music history, Million Dollar Quartet takes place on aTuesday night shortly before Christmas in 1956. Johnny Cash , Jerry Lee Lewis , Elvis Presley , and Carl Perkins have gathered together at Sun Studio for the first and only time.

