Nucor Steel, Rice Manufacturer Seek Memphis Incentives

Two companies have filed applications with the Economic Development Growth Engine for Memphis and Shelby County for tax incentives that would allow them to expand operations in the Mid-South. Nucor Steel Memphis and Ebrofrost North America are both seeking PILOTs that would result in a combined investment of $34 million and 31 net new jobs, according to their respective applications.

