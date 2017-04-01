NewsMemphis man indicted in postal service robberyMemphis man...

Memphis man indicted in postal service robbery Jamal Cherry, 20, was indicted for the robbery of two United State Postal Service employees. Check out this story on jacksonsun.com: http://www.jacksonsun.com/story/news/2017/04/01/memphis-man-indicted-postal-service-robbery/99893738/ MEMPHIS-A Memphis man was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of robbery of two United States Postal Service employees.

