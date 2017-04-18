Memphis Office Market Off to Good Start
Though small to mid-sized leases comprised the majority of leasing activity, the Memphis area office market got off to a healthy start in 2017, according to Cushman & Wakefield/Commercial Advisors' first quarter Marketbeat report. There was 160,000 square feet of leasing activity recorded in the first quarter, with most of the activity located in East, 385 Corridor, Airport, and Downtown submarkets.
Read more at The Daily News.
