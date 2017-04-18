McCloy and Joyner Accept Dunavant Honors

Collierville Mayor Stan Joyner agreed Tuesday, April 18, that Memphis Libraries director Keenon McCloy deserved an award just for working for four consecutive mayors. He and McCloy were the recipients Tuesday of the 14th annual Bobby Dunavant Public Servant Awards given by the Rotary Club of Memphis East and the family of the late Shelby County Probate Court Clerk.

