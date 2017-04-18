McCloy and Joyner Accept Dunavant Honors
Collierville Mayor Stan Joyner agreed Tuesday, April 18, that Memphis Libraries director Keenon McCloy deserved an award just for working for four consecutive mayors. He and McCloy were the recipients Tuesday of the 14th annual Bobby Dunavant Public Servant Awards given by the Rotary Club of Memphis East and the family of the late Shelby County Probate Court Clerk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.
Add your comments below
Memphis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Buck Rohde
|20,965
|Southwind Animal Hospital Memphis Horrible
|21 hr
|I will not go back
|2
|God is great
|Sun
|yes
|3
|Sick Of Black People and Crime
|Sun
|Sick of Blacks
|1
|Southwind Animal Hospital Memphis Reviews
|Apr 15
|Too Pricey
|8
|ghetto
|Apr 13
|yousea16
|1
|Bass Pro Pyramid
|Apr 11
|zack
|8
Find what you want!
Search Memphis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC