MATA Prepares Case for $30M Increase To Fund Bus System Improvements
Probably by the end of the summer, a group pushing for $30 million in additional funds for the Memphis Area Transit Authority will be making the case to the public to raise that dedicated source of funding. The Memphis Area Transit Authority has a plan to change the city bus system so that no one-way trip by bus takes longer than an hour, with bus stops within a quarter-mile of where 70 percent of the population lives and from where they work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.
Add your comments below
Memphis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Trumps4Ever
|20,974
|suboxone. (Feb '15)
|14 hr
|Gaston McCrapley
|11
|Who boo boo daddy
|Wed
|Boo boo
|1
|POS doc in Methodist Germantown
|Wed
|F Willie
|4
|Memphis Police Wage War On Gangs (Mar '06)
|Apr 24
|Now chicks bow wow
|206
|2 white boys murdered on east Yates last year 1... (Jun '13)
|Apr 23
|anonymefriend
|41
|Memphis Night Life 80s (Jun '11)
|Apr 22
|dmob
|122
Find what you want!
Search Memphis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC