MATA Prepares Case for $30M Increase To Fund Bus System Improvements

Probably by the end of the summer, a group pushing for $30 million in additional funds for the Memphis Area Transit Authority will be making the case to the public to raise that dedicated source of funding. The Memphis Area Transit Authority has a plan to change the city bus system so that no one-way trip by bus takes longer than an hour, with bus stops within a quarter-mile of where 70 percent of the population lives and from where they work.

