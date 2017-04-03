Malco to Reopen Rebranded Wolfchase Cinema April 13
Malco is reopening its eight-screen, 30,000-square-foot Wolfchase Cinema April 13 and rebranding it as the Wolfchase Cinema Grill. The theater closed in January to undergo extensive renovations, including upgrading all auditoriums with luxury seating and retrofitting the lobby with a sleek, modern concession area.
