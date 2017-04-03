Malco to Reopen Rebranded Wolfchase C...

Malco to Reopen Rebranded Wolfchase Cinema April 13

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: The Daily News

Malco is reopening its eight-screen, 30,000-square-foot Wolfchase Cinema April 13 and rebranding it as the Wolfchase Cinema Grill. The theater closed in January to undergo extensive renovations, including upgrading all auditoriums with luxury seating and retrofitting the lobby with a sleek, modern concession area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Memphis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Southwind Animal Hospital 10 hr Southwind Animal ... 1
Review: Diesel Care & Performance (Oct '15) 12 hr chris1824 6
Southwind Animal Hospital Memphis Reviews 17 hr I use to use them 4
News pizza hut; memphis police homicide; stephen fau... (Dec '09) 22 hr Luu 3
Murder back in the 70s (Jul '07) Mon alan west 243
Restaurant question Apr 2 Guest 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Apr 1 Toms river nj 20,941
See all Memphis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Memphis Forum Now

Memphis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Memphis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Oakland
 

Memphis, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,623 • Total comments across all topics: 280,064,106

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC