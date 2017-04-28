Jerry Lee Lewis to open Mississippi home for tours
Jerry Lee Lewis to open Mississippi home for tours Rock and roll legend Jerry Lee Lewis offering tours of his Nesbit, Miss., ranch. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2p9Kaqw The Dad Rock team visits the Sam Phillips Recording Service in Memphis and meets his son and granddaughter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Memphis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|21,008
|Memphis Zoo
|21 hr
|duffery
|4
|ATC Fitness is the worse (Dec '15)
|21 hr
|duffery
|12
|Sick Of Black People and Crime
|Sun
|lol
|2
|Council Moves to Operating Budget Examination
|May 5
|Mister Mister
|1
|Riverboat place by bass pro
|May 2
|Memphrica Queen
|1
|What Happened to Holiday Golf Club?
|May 1
|In the OB
|2
Find what you want!
Search Memphis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC