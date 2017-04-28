Jerry Lee Lewis to open Mississippi h...

Jerry Lee Lewis to open Mississippi home for tours

Thursday Apr 27

Jerry Lee Lewis to open Mississippi home for tours Rock and roll legend Jerry Lee Lewis offering tours of his Nesbit, Miss., ranch. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2p9Kaqw The Dad Rock team visits the Sam Phillips Recording Service in Memphis and meets his son and granddaughter.

